Taking an in-hand look at the recent Premium Scale release from ThreeZero
for Transformers Bumblebee Optimus Prime.* This is the larger size line, not to be confused with the also-awesome DLX scale figures which are smaller in scale and price.* Premium are the big boys, meant to be centerpieces of your display.* He faithfully represents Optimus’ look from the 2018 Bumblebee movie, in both his Cybertron and Earth modes due to interchangeable parts.* Lights are present in the eyes and the blaster, plus he sports 140 (yes, 140) points of articulation.* Every part is touched with high » Continue Reading.
.
