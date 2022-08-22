Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Threezero Transformers: Bumblebee Premium Optimus Prime Gallery
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,816
Threezero Transformers: Bumblebee Premium Optimus Prime Gallery


Taking an in-hand look at the recent Premium Scale release from ThreeZero for Transformers Bumblebee Optimus Prime.* This is the larger size line, not to be confused with the also-awesome DLX scale figures which are smaller in scale and price.* Premium are the big boys, meant to be centerpieces of your display.* He faithfully represents Optimus’ look from the 2018 Bumblebee movie, in both his Cybertron and Earth modes due to interchangeable parts.* Lights are present in the eyes and the blaster, plus he sports 140 (yes, 140) points of articulation.* Every part is touched with high &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Threezero Transformers: Bumblebee Premium Optimus Prime Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.