Today, 08:01 AM
Super_Megatron
Shockwave Lab SL-0109 The Eye And SL-0110 The Transport Upgrade Kits For Kingdom Ark


Third party company Shockwave Lab, via their Weibo account, have shared images of their new upgrade kits for the Kingdom Autobot Ark:*SL-0109 The Eye And SL-0110 The Transport. These are two different kits to improve the latest Titan class War For Cybertron figure. Read on for details about each product: SL-0109 The Eye – A LED upgrade kit for the Ark’s eyes. It can b e activated via a small remote control. It requires to disassemble the Ark’s head in order to install it. SL-0110 The Transport – A new transport drone mold that can be used to support &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab SL-0109 The Eye And SL-0110 The Transport Upgrade Kits For Kingdom Ark appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



