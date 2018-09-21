Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,093

Official Transformers Instagram Answers Questions About Siege Leader Class Ultra Magn



More... The official Transformers Instagram page took to their stories last night to field some questions about the upcoming Generations Leader Class Ultra Magnus. According to the questions answered regarding the figure we’ve gathered the following info: Ultra Magnus will not come with a hammer, but Wreckers fans should keep a lookout for one in the line. Perhaps a new Battle Master with a hammer mode? Regarding shoulder cannons: The C.O.M.B.A.T system will allow fans to select either shoulder cannons or G1 style shoulder missiles Ultra Magnus clocks in at 8′” tall The robot mode for Ultra Magnus was designed based » Continue Reading. The post Official Transformers Instagram Answers Questions About Siege Leader Class Ultra Magnus appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





