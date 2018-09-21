Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official Transformers Instagram Answers Questions About Siege Leader Class Ultra Magn
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,093
Official Transformers Instagram Answers Questions About Siege Leader Class Ultra Magn


The official Transformers Instagram page took to their stories last night to field some questions about the upcoming Generations Leader Class Ultra Magnus. According to the questions answered regarding the figure we’ve gathered the following info: Ultra Magnus will not come with a hammer, but Wreckers fans should keep a lookout for one in the line. Perhaps a new Battle Master with a hammer mode? Regarding shoulder cannons: The C.O.M.B.A.T system will allow fans to select either shoulder cannons or G1 style shoulder missiles Ultra Magnus clocks in at 8′” tall The robot mode for Ultra Magnus was designed based &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Transformers Instagram Answers Questions About Siege Leader Class Ultra Magnus appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Voyagers SS STARSCREAM & HFTD RATCHET
Transformers
Battle Ops Bumble Bee with Metallic Gold Finish. MITB
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Menasor Set of 5 Stunticons Hasbro Generations loose
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.