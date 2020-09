GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,688

Top/Bottom 10 Most Obscure Transformers Characters



https://youtu.be/g3tk5_YL0C0 This week's count down is going to be a little different. It is MOST obscure Transformers. As always, we have the top ten as voted on by fans all across social media between Monday and Wednesday midnight. BUT, since this is about obscurity, I follow that with the list of bottom 10, ten characters who exist but got ZERO votes. There are a few surprises along the way with this one.