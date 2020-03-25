Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Selling metroplex
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:27 PM   #1
omegaprime
Energon
omegaprime's Avatar
Join Date: May 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 881
Selling metroplex
Just wondering how much is this metro going for nowadays
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20200325_185855.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.7 KB ID: 46170  
omegaprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Misfire Targetmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed
Transformers
G1 Skullcruncher Headmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
Transformers
G1 Weirdwolf Headmasters Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
Transformers
G1 Mindwipe Headmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
Transformers
G1 Rodimus Prime Transformers Vintage Boxed
Transformers
G1 Hardhead Transformers Headmster Vintage Boxed
Transformers
G1 Pointblank Transformers Targetmaster Vintage Boxed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.