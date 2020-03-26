|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Three More Titan Masters Attack Cards
The Transformers Trading Card Team rolls
out with a trio of Wave 5 reveals: Optimus Prime // Legendary Warrior and his Titan Master partner Apex lead the Autobots in Titan Masters Attack, the upcoming @transformerstcg release. Mix and match heads and bodies to customize your teams power. All-new Stratagem cards expand your deckbuilding options! Titan Masters Attack hits stores April 17th, wherever the Transformers TCG is sold. Apex Optimus Prime Legendary Warrior Duty & Honor Share your deck plans on the 2005 boards!
