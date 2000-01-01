|
MonstaBot Market Mayhem=:D
THE PURGE CONTINUES.... Check Out The Good Deals =
*** NEW ADDITIONS ***
ROTF Leader Prime MISB $80
TITANS RETURN Fortress Maximus MISB $150.00
TFCC Armada Ramjet MIB $50
TFCC Dion Loose Complete $30
TFCC Depth Charge Loose Complete $40
TFCC Scourge MIB $50
TFCC Slipstream Loose Complete $50
Atomic Animated Lugnut Loose Complete $25
Elite Guard Animated Bumblebee Loose Complete $20
Adventure Gregevor Loose Complete $20
Optimus Prime vs Megatron Ultimate Battle Loose Complete $20
Combat Hero Prime from Generations Ultimate Loose Complete $15
Animated Arcee Loose Complete $20
Beast Hunter Prime Ultimate Size MISB $50
Beast Hunters Sharkticon Megatron Loose Complete $20
KOLD Double Shattered Glass Convoy $30
Masterpiece Grimlock MISB $80
Unique Toys Mania King 2nd Release $80
ToyWorld Orionvil $80
SDCC G1 Soundwave Anniversary Set MISB $140
SDCC G1 Blaster Anniversary Set MISB $140
Star Wars Crossover Darth Vader Death Star Loose Complete $40
Galaxy Force Leader Optimus PrimeMISB $80
Energon Omega Supreme MISB $140
Universe Armada Unicron MISB $140
* COMBINER WARS * TITANS RETURN *
CW Scattershot $15
CW Viper $10 (x3)
CW Hound Loose Complete $12
CW Prowl MOSC $15
CW Skywarp $25
CW Ultra Magnus $30
Armada Megatron $30
TR Sixshot MISB $60
TR Voyager Megatron $30
TR Galvatron MIB $15
TR Soundwave + Laserbeak + Buzzsaw + Ravage + Rumble Loose Complete $75
COMBINER WARS BOX SETS
G2 Bruticus MISB $90
G2 Menasor MISB $90
G2 Superion MISB $90
THRILLING 30 Loose Complete
Jetfire $25
Springer $20
Doubledealer $20
Skybite $20
Roadbuster $20
Whirl $20
Goldfire $15 Skids $15
Mini Con Assault Team $15 Starscream FOC $15
Thundercracker FOC $15
Skywarp FOC $15
Scoop $15
Rat Trap $15
Dreadwing $15
Bumblebee $15
Tankor (x3) $15
CHUG Loose Complete
Voyager Ultra Magnus $30
Jetfire $20
Starscream $15
Thrust $15
Dirge $15
Acid Storm $15
Prowl $15
Ironhide $15
Sunstreaker $15
Swerve $12
Kup $15
Tracks $12
Perceptor $15
Octane $15
Astrotrain $15
Galvatron $12
Cyclonus $12
Scourge (x3) $12
Darkmount $15
Hotspot $25
Wheelie $15
Prowl $15
Blur $15
Thunderwing $15
Blitzwing $20
Megatron Stealth Bomber $12
Voyager Blades $15
Terradive $12
ASSORTED VOYAGERS
Animated Grimlock $20 Loose Complete
Animated Skywarp $20 Loose Complete
Animated Wreck Gar $20 Loose Complete
Generations FOC SoundBlaster MISB $20
Powerdive MISB $30
PRIME Ultra Magnus MISB $20
PRIME Prime MIB $15
Thanks 4 Visiting=
