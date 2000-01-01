Today, 12:05 AM #1 MonstaBot Sword of Fury=:p Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Mississauga, Ontario Posts: 119 MonstaBot Market Mayhem=:D THE PURGE CONTINUES.... Check Out The Good Deals =





*** NEW ADDITIONS ***

ROTF Leader Prime MISB $80

TITANS RETURN Fortress Maximus MISB $150.00

TFCC Armada Ramjet MIB $50

TFCC Dion Loose Complete $30

TFCC Depth Charge Loose Complete $40

TFCC Scourge MIB $50

TFCC Slipstream Loose Complete $50

Atomic Animated Lugnut Loose Complete $25

Elite Guard Animated Bumblebee Loose Complete $20

Adventure Gregevor Loose Complete $20

Optimus Prime vs Megatron Ultimate Battle Loose Complete $20

Combat Hero Prime from Generations Ultimate Loose Complete $15

Animated Arcee Loose Complete $20

Beast Hunter Prime Ultimate Size MISB $50

Beast Hunters Sharkticon Megatron Loose Complete $20

KOLD Double Shattered Glass Convoy $30





Masterpiece Grimlock MISB $80



Unique Toys Mania King 2nd Release $80



ToyWorld Orionvil $80





SDCC G1 Soundwave Anniversary Set MISB $140



SDCC G1 Blaster Anniversary Set MISB $140



Star Wars Crossover Darth Vader Death Star Loose Complete $40



Galaxy Force Leader Optimus PrimeMISB $80





Energon Omega Supreme MISB $140



Universe Armada Unicron MISB $140







* COMBINER WARS * TITANS RETURN *

CW Scattershot $15

CW Viper $10 (x3)

CW Hound Loose Complete $12

CW Prowl MOSC $15

C W Skywarp $25

CW Ultra Magnus $30

Armada Megatron $30

TR Sixshot MISB $60

TR Voyager Megatron $30

TR Galvatron MIB $15

TR Soundwave + Laserbeak + Buzzsaw + Ravage + Rumble Loose Complete $75





COMBINER WARS BOX SETS

G2 Bruticus MISB $90

G2 Menasor MISB $90

G2 Superion MISB $90





THRILLING 30 Loose Complete

Jetfire $25

Springer $20

Doubledealer $20

Skybite $20

Roadbuster $20

Whirl $20

Goldfire $15 Skids $15

Mini Con Assault Team $15 Starscream FOC $15

Thundercracker FOC $15

Skywarp FOC $15

Scoop $15

Rat Trap $15

Dreadwing $15

Bumblebee $15

Tankor (x3) $15





CHUG Loose Complete

Voyager Ultra Magnus $30

Jetfire $20

Starscream $15

Thrust $15

Dirge $15

Acid Storm $15

Prowl $15

Ironhide $15

Sunstreaker $15

Swerve $12

Kup $15

Tracks $12

Perceptor $15

Octane $15

Astrotrain $15

Galvatron $12

Cyclonus $12

Scourge (x3) $12

Darkmount $15

Hotspot $25

Wheelie $15

Prowl $15

Blur $15

Thunderwing $15

Blitzwing $20

Megatron Stealth Bomber $12

Voyager Blades $15

Terradive $12





ASSORTED VOYAGERS

Animated Grimlock $20 Loose Complete

Animated Skywarp $20 Loose Complete

Animated Wreck Gar $20 Loose Complete

Generations FOC SoundBlaster MISB $20

Powerdive MISB $30

PRIME Ultra Magnus MISB $20

PRIME Prime MIB $15





