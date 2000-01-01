Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page MonstaBot Market Mayhem=:D
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:05 AM   #1
MonstaBot
Sword of Fury=:p
MonstaBot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Mississauga, Ontario
Posts: 119
MonstaBot Market Mayhem=:D
THE PURGE CONTINUES.... Check Out The Good Deals =


*** NEW ADDITIONS ***
ROTF Leader Prime MISB $80
TITANS RETURN Fortress Maximus MISB $150.00
TFCC Armada Ramjet MIB $50
TFCC Dion Loose Complete $30
TFCC Depth Charge Loose Complete $40
TFCC Scourge MIB $50
TFCC Slipstream Loose Complete $50
Atomic Animated Lugnut Loose Complete $25
Elite Guard Animated Bumblebee Loose Complete $20
Adventure Gregevor Loose Complete $20
Optimus Prime vs Megatron Ultimate Battle Loose Complete $20
Combat Hero Prime from Generations Ultimate Loose Complete $15
Animated Arcee Loose Complete $20
Beast Hunter Prime Ultimate Size MISB $50
Beast Hunters Sharkticon Megatron Loose Complete $20
KOLD Double Shattered Glass Convoy $30


Masterpiece Grimlock MISB $80

Unique Toys Mania King 2nd Release $80

ToyWorld Orionvil $80


SDCC G1 Soundwave Anniversary Set MISB $140

SDCC G1 Blaster Anniversary Set MISB $140

Star Wars Crossover Darth Vader Death Star Loose Complete $40

Galaxy Force Leader Optimus PrimeMISB $80


Energon Omega Supreme MISB $140

Universe Armada Unicron MISB $140



* COMBINER WARS * TITANS RETURN *
CW Scattershot $15
CW Viper $10 (x3)
CW Hound Loose Complete $12
CW Prowl MOSC $15
CW Skywarp $25
CW Ultra Magnus $30
Armada Megatron $30
TR Sixshot MISB $60
TR Voyager Megatron $30
TR Galvatron MIB $15
TR Soundwave + Laserbeak + Buzzsaw + Ravage + Rumble Loose Complete $75


COMBINER WARS BOX SETS
G2 Bruticus MISB $90
G2 Menasor MISB $90
G2 Superion MISB $90


THRILLING 30 Loose Complete
Jetfire $25
Springer $20
Doubledealer $20
Skybite $20
Roadbuster $20
Whirl $20
Goldfire $15 Skids $15
Mini Con Assault Team $15 Starscream FOC $15
Thundercracker FOC $15
Skywarp FOC $15
Scoop $15
Rat Trap $15
Dreadwing $15
Bumblebee $15
Tankor (x3) $15


CHUG Loose Complete
Voyager Ultra Magnus $30
Jetfire $20
Starscream $15
Thrust $15
Dirge $15
Acid Storm $15
Prowl $15
Ironhide $15
Sunstreaker $15
Swerve $12
Kup $15
Tracks $12
Perceptor $15
Octane $15
Astrotrain $15
Galvatron $12
Cyclonus $12
Scourge (x3) $12
Darkmount $15
Hotspot $25
Wheelie $15
Prowl $15
Blur $15
Thunderwing $15
Blitzwing $20
Megatron Stealth Bomber $12
Voyager Blades $15
Terradive $12


ASSORTED VOYAGERS
Animated Grimlock $20 Loose Complete
Animated Skywarp $20 Loose Complete
Animated Wreck Gar $20 Loose Complete
Generations FOC SoundBlaster MISB $20
Powerdive MISB $30
PRIME Ultra Magnus MISB $20
PRIME Prime MIB $15


Thanks 4 Visiting=
Last edited by MonstaBot; Today at 12:24 AM.
MonstaBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Set of 6 Autobots incl. Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers MMC Reformatted Calidus Asterisk TFcon 2017
Transformers
Transformers Exclusive MMC Reformatted Calidus Asterisk TFcon Toronto 2017
Transformers
Transformers Exclusive Ocularmax PS-06R Terraegis Rally TFcon Toronto 2017
Transformers
TFcon 2017 Toronto Exclusive Terraeris Rally Perfection Series PS-06R SOLD OUT
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Decepticons Human Alliance Jazz - Authentic - SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:33 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.