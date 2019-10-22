|
War for Cybertron: Siege Crosshairs In-Hand Gallery
Planet Iacon Singapore Transformers Fans Unite Facebook
*we can share for you several in-hand images of the new*War for Cybertron: Siege Crosshairs. Siege Crosshairs is a very smart redeco of Deluxe Siege Ironhide with a new head that works pretty well as a new character. We have comparative shots next to Siege Ironhide and Ratchet, and a very nice reunion of Crosshairs with his Targetmaster partner Pinpointer (which was released together with Takara Tomy Legends*Targetmaster Windblade
). Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
