War for Cybertron: Siege Crosshairs In-Hand Gallery

Courtesy of Planet Iacon Singapore Transformers Fans Unite Facebook we can share for you several in-hand images of the new War for Cybertron: Siege Crosshairs. Siege Crosshairs is a very smart redeco of Deluxe Siege Ironhide with a new head that works pretty well as a new character. We have comparative shots next to Siege Ironhide and Ratchet, and a very nice reunion of Crosshairs with his Targetmaster partner Pinpointer (which was released together with Takara Tomy Legends Targetmaster Windblade).