Super_Megatron
War for Cybertron: Siege Crosshairs In-Hand Gallery


Courtesy of*Planet Iacon  Singapore Transformers Fans Unite Facebook*we can share for you several in-hand images of the new*War for Cybertron: Siege Crosshairs. Siege Crosshairs is a very smart redeco of Deluxe Siege Ironhide with a new head that works pretty well as a new character. We have comparative shots next to Siege Ironhide and Ratchet, and a very nice reunion of Crosshairs with his Targetmaster partner Pinpointer (which was released together with Takara Tomy Legends*Targetmaster Windblade). Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post War for Cybertron: Siege Crosshairs In-Hand Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
