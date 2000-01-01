Today, 07:34 PM #1 faustx ShelfLife Founder Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 848 Convention Inventory For Sale:



With conventions long delayed and my greatly increased focus on the TCG market, I am looking to sell my convention inventory, currently in storage, to a fellow vendor.



The focus of the inventory is mostly on higher value inventory, with the average item value being close to $100 on the non G1/parts portions.



The total inventory value is approximately $24k CAD.



Prices have mostly been benchmarked against lowest US based Ebay BIN, cross referenced against our most recent sale prices.



This inventory is typically good to generate

$2-3k/day at a FANEXPO sized convention floor via a single table booth, assuming consistent replenishment along similar lines over time.



The inventory is organized across 35 boxes or so. We have a photo essay prepared of the boxes, but not of every item. All items can be assumed to be MISB unless otherwise noted (this does not include the bins of G1 bots/parts). Some may have minor shelf wear from being in storage.



We are willing to negotiate on price and contents of the final inventory sale, but will not be selling individual items at present. Please DM me if you would like to discuss further. If we cannot work out a deal in Southern Ontario within the month, we will expand our offering to US vendors once the border opens.



James Chillcott



__________________ShelfLife ( www.shelflife.net The Future of CollectingBuy - Sell - Collect

