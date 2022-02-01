The7thParallel Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,080

Wanted: Botbots Pineapple This might seem like a silly request, but this may be one of my most wanted items ever. You see, a few years ago I had cancer. Before I went in for my massive surgery I told my wife that when I came out of it to let me know and just one word that I was okay and that everything was okay. I told her to pick something random like the word “pineapple.”



I woke up and she said the word.



Silly, really. But it?s stuck with me. Recently, the orange bubble botbot figures have hit the Dollarama stores. I?ve checked at least a dozen and found a few empty cases of the series 3. it just so happens to have a pineapple transformer. If any of you have happen to find one or have bought one already and are willing to sell it to me I would be incredibly grateful. It?s marked as number 20 on the back.



Thanks for reading.