|
Dr Wu DW-E07 Sound Master (G1 Beachcomber) Gray Prototype
Third party company*Dr. Wu*have shared images of the gray prototype of their*DW-E07 Sound Master*(G1 Blaster) via their*Weibo account
. Dr Wus Extreme Warfare line brings us a very small scale, even smaller than regular Legends class modern figures,* that goes really well with Titan Class figures, or even with War For Cybertron base modes. DW-E07 is a tiny representation of Blaster which should be around 5 to 6 cm tall in robot mode. According to the information shared, this figure should be out in the market by the end of the year. See all the images attached to this news » Continue Reading.
The post Dr Wu DW-E07 Sound Master (G1 Beachcomber) Gray Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca