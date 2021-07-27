Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Dr Wu DW-E07 Sound Master (G1 Beachcomber) Gray Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,895
Dr Wu DW-E07 Sound Master (G1 Beachcomber) Gray Prototype


Third party company*Dr. Wu*have shared images of the gray prototype of their*DW-E07 Sound Master*(G1 Blaster) via their*Weibo account. Dr Wus Extreme Warfare line brings us a very small scale, even smaller than regular Legends class modern figures,* that goes really well with Titan Class figures, or even with War For Cybertron base modes. DW-E07 is a tiny representation of Blaster which should be around 5 to 6 cm tall in robot mode. According to the information shared, this figure should be out in the market by the end of the year. See all the images attached to this news &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr Wu DW-E07 Sound Master (G1 Beachcomber) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Cybertron Wing Saber Ultra 2005 complete
Transformers
Transformers Generations Drift Autobot Figure Loose CHUG Universe
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
Titans Return Metroplex Sealed Brand New Original Owner Titan Class Transformer
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Studio Series DROPKICK #46 Deluxe Class Figure AUTHENTIC BUMBLEBEE
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series #36 Autobot Drift Transformers The Last Knight. NEW
Transformers
Transformers Kreon 5 pack MOC 2012 Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave kre-o + 2
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.