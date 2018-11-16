Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,475

Transformers UK Classics Volume 6 Cancelled by IDW



Reports are coming in from a number of sources that IDW have cancelled their perennially delayed Transformers UK Classics Volume 6. Originally solicited two years ago in November 2016 for a January 2017 release, it was the sixth of eight planned volumes that would reprint the Marvel UK Transformers comics, covering issues*181214.* We have seen correspondence from IDW’s store which has confirmed the cancellation – a likely outcome given what is now a two year delay coupled with the departure of James Roberts from IDW – James was working on additional bonus content for the collection. This also means the



