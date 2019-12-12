Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Hoist In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:23 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,929
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Hoist In-Hand Images


We can share for you a bunch of images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Hoist for your viewing pleasure. Hoist is sure a character many fans were expecting for the first Earthrise Deluxe wave. This new mold brings us a very nice and cartoon accurate truck mode, but with some visible robot hands by the sides. The robot mode features two hands, but a laser cannon is included to be attached to one of the hands for a more cartoon accurate look. You can also display him with or without his small missile launcher behind his head. The figure shows &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Hoist In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Combiner Transformers Decepticons Abominus Terrorcons 1987 complete
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Autobot Optimus Prime With Accessories & Original Box
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 BUMBLEBEE ON CANADIAN CARD 1985 MOC WITH IRON-ON PATCH?EXTREMELY
Transformers
Transformers G1 Megatron Walther P38 Robot Figure VINTAGE ORIGINAL TAKARA 1980s
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Combiner Wars Victorion lot of 6
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 DEFENSOR (PROTECTOBOTS) 100% COMPLETE C-9+ 1986
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 DEVASTATOR (CONSTRUCTICONS) 100% COMPLETE C-8.5 1985
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.