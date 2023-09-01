Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Transformers 2012 - 2017 Year of the Zodiac Optimus Primes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:32 PM   #1
Jeem
Energon
Jeem's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Calgary
Posts: 871
Transformers 2012 - 2017 Year of the Zodiac Optimus Primes
Full set of 6 Optimus Prime from the Year of the Zodiac from 2012 to 2017. Sealed otherwise noted.

- 2012 Year of the Dragon DOTM Optimus
- 2013 Year of the Snake Energon Optimus - opened in box
- 2014 Year of the Horse MP-10 Optimus
- 2015 Year of the Goat G2 Laser Optimus
- 2016 Year of the Monkey Optimus Primal
- 2017 Year of the Rooster Hybrid Style Optimus

Because people will ask, SOLD as a SET - $850

Located Calgary, AB. Shipping available and it is gonna suck...
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: TF YOT 01.jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.7 KB ID: 54513   Click image for larger version Name: TF YOT 02.jpg Views: 0 Size: 100.7 KB ID: 54514   Click image for larger version Name: TF YOT 03.jpg Views: 0 Size: 100.6 KB ID: 54515  
__________________


Woot woot! My own Feedback thread!: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=24846

My For Sale thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=51577
Jeem is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2024, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.