Transformers 2012 - 2017 Year of the Zodiac Optimus Primes Full set of 6 Optimus Prime from the Year of the Zodiac from 2012 to 2017. Sealed otherwise noted.



- 2012 Year of the Dragon DOTM Optimus

- 2013 Year of the Snake Energon Optimus - opened in box

- 2014 Year of the Horse MP-10 Optimus

- 2015 Year of the Goat G2 Laser Optimus

- 2016 Year of the Monkey Optimus Primal

- 2017 Year of the Rooster Hybrid Style Optimus



Because people will ask, SOLD as a SET - $850



Located Calgary, AB. Shipping available and it is gonna suck... Attached Thumbnails





