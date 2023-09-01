|
Transformers 2012 - 2017 Year of the Zodiac Optimus Primes
Full set of 6 Optimus Prime from the Year of the Zodiac from 2012 to 2017. Sealed otherwise noted.
- 2012 Year of the Dragon DOTM Optimus
- 2013 Year of the Snake Energon Optimus - opened in box
- 2014 Year of the Horse MP-10 Optimus
- 2015 Year of the Goat G2 Laser Optimus
- 2016 Year of the Monkey Optimus Primal
- 2017 Year of the Rooster Hybrid Style Optimus
Because people will ask, SOLD as a SET - $850
Located Calgary, AB. Shipping available and it is gonna suck...