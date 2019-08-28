|
Transformers: Cyberverse Warrior Class Wave 5 Packaging Stock Photos
Via Previews World
*we can share some new*Transformers: Cyberverse Warrior Class Wave 5 Packaging Stock Photos. This wave will bring Shockwave (repack of Wave 1 Shockwave), Bumblebee (retool of Wave 1 Bumblebee), Drift and Jetfire. All in the new Cyberverse Power Of The Spark packaging. These figures will hit shelves*in October 30th, 2019. Check the images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
