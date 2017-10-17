Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,084
Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Class Dragonstorm And Megatron Spotted At Peruvi


Via*Transformers Peru*we can report that*Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Class Dragonstorm And Megatron Were Spotted At Peruvian Retail Dragonstorm and Megatron were found at Wong store in Ucello, San Borja. Both figures are 219.90 Soles which is about 67.57 US Dollars. After so many months of only TLK Wave 1 toys, new figures are surfacing like the previously reported TLK Voyagers wave 2*and RID and Generations Wave 3. The rest of South American countries should get these figures soon too. Keep reporting your sightings all over the world at the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Class Dragonstorm And Megatron Spotted At Peruvian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



