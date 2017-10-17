Via*Transformers Peru
*we can report that*Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Class Dragonstorm And Megatron Were Spotted At Peruvian Retail Dragonstorm and Megatron were found at Wong store in Ucello, San Borja. Both figures are 219.90 Soles which is about 67.57 US Dollars. After so many months of only TLK Wave 1 toys, new figures are surfacing like the previously reported TLK Voyagers wave 2
*and RID and Generations Wave 3
. The rest of South American countries should get these figures soon too. Keep reporting your sightings all over the world at the 2005 Boards!
