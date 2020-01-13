Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Irontrans IRV-02 King Leo (G1 Victory Leo) Renders


Third party company Irontrans, via their Weibo account, have uploaded the first colored renders of their next project:*IRV-02 King Leo (G1 Victory Leo). This a modern and stylized version of Victory Leo which, as you should imagine, will be able to combine with Irontrans IRV-01 Star Blade (Star Saber) into a very modern rendition of G1 Japan Victory Saber. The renders let us see a great rendition of Victory Leo in his three modes (robot, lion and jet). Keep in mind that these are early renders and many changes may be done in the first prototype. For those &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Irontrans IRV-02 King Leo (G1 Victory Leo) Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



