Hasbro MP-10 Question
Today, 02:01 AM
Bloodstriker
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 3
Hasbro MP-10 Question
I came across this on BBTS, and it looks like the MP-10, however, it doesn't mention that designation on the description.
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/Produc...nDetails/11124
I just pulled the trigger on it without thinking. With me being new and all, I just wanted to make sure that it isn't another figure that I ordered!
Bloodstriker
Today, 02:25 AM
79transam
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 101
Re: Hasbro MP-10 Question
You just got the Hasbro version. He has the cartoon accurate colors and he has the blue eyes instead of the TT dead eyes. Also Roller is blue instead of silver
Fate rarely calls upon us at a moment of our choosing.
79transam
Today, 03:03 AM
Bountyan
Masterpiece
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Port Moody, BC
Posts: 1,040
Re: Hasbro MP-10 Question
Yes it's Hasbro's MP-10 but it just comes with bonus vector sigma stuff. I ordered that same version from BBTS a few years ago.
My sales thread
My feedback thread
Currently looking to buy (PM me if interested in selling):
Generations Metroplex stickers
Bountyan
