Leak season has been in full swing for the last few weeks, and now thanks once again to TFW’s Jtprime17 we have even more from Walmart’s system – this time, Studio Series 2023 listings! This batch contains: ? Studio Series 86 Leader Snarl ? Studio Series ROTB Leader Oscar (Scourge) ? Studio Series ROTB Leader Cyclops (Optimus Primal) Check it out and stay tuned for more!



