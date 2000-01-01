Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Tony Todd the voice of The Fallen to attend Windsor ComiCon 2018
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 10:23 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,965
Tony Todd the voice of The Fallen to attend Windsor ComiCon 2018
Windsor ComiCon is very pleased to welcome Tony Todd to their 2018 event. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voice of The Fallen in Transformers Revenge of the Fallen.

Tony will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with fans all weekend long. Windsor ComiCon will take place September 29th to 30th, 2018 at Caesars Windsor.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: The-fallen3.jpg Views: 3 Size: 56.0 KB ID: 39200  
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
the fallen, tony todd, windsor comicon

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Energon Alpha Quintesson Complete
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2015 Waruders set of 4 Sealed in Bag Waspinator repaints
Transformers
QUICKSLINGER Aerialbot Mint in Package! Transformers Combiner Wars - G1 Superion
Transformers
Vtg 1984 Hasbro TRANSFORMERS G1 Autobot JETFIRE Transformer JET FIRE 80s EUC OG
Transformers
HUGE Transformers 2006 - Present Movie Figures Toys Lot Optimus Sentinel Prime
Transformers
Five Transformer DX Micromaster Landcross Reissue, Two are Black Variants
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:01 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.