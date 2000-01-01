Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,965

Tony Todd the voice of The Fallen to attend Windsor ComiCon 2018 Windsor ComiCon is very pleased to welcome Tony Todd to their 2018 event. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voice of The Fallen in Transformers Revenge of the Fallen.



Tony will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with fans all weekend long. Windsor ComiCon will take place September 29th to 30th, 2018 at Caesars Windsor.





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.