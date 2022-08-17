Following the flow of official updates, Hasbro designer*Sam ?King Samlock? Smith*is treating us with some great in-hand images of the Transformers Studio Series reveals, this time via his Instagram stories
. This time we can share for your amazing pictures under natural light of the new*Studio Series The Last Knight Deluxe Class SS-92 Crosshairs and Hot Rod.*Crosshairs is showing off an impressive level of poseability even with his movie-accurate coat pieces. Talking about the coat, Sam is giving us a tip about it. The back kibble in robot mode is removable (mounted in a ball joint socket) so you can » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series The Last Knight SS-92 Crosshairs & Hot Rod Official In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...