Transformers Legacy Core Class Bombburst Official In-Hand Images & Behind The Scenes


Courtesy of Hasbro designer*Evan “naveskoorb” Brooks, via*his Instagram account, we have our first first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Legacy Core Class Bombburst for your viewing pleasure, as well as his write-up about the development of this modern rendition of the G1 Decepticon Pretender. Following up with another Core class reveal. Here we have some more photos of Core legacy Bombburst, or Blood if you prefer the Japanese name. Continuing with how we’ve been implementing the decepticon pretenders, we merged the monster shell with the bot alt mode. This is another Hasui san master piece and it amazes me &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Core Class Bombburst Official In-Hand Images & Behind The Scenes Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



