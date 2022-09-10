Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Magic Square MS-02B Dark Lord (Masterpiece Scale Nemesis Prime 2.0) Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,355
Magic Square MS-02B Dark Lord (Masterpiece Scale Nemesis Prime 2.0) Official Images


Via Magic Square Toys Webio account we have our first images of their new*Magic Square MS-02B Dark Lord (Masterpiece Scale Nemesis Prime 2.0). As you should expect, this is the inevitable black redeco of Magic Square*MS-02 Light Of Peace (Optimus Prime 2.0). The figure comes with the same accessories as the original release plus an extra head. Besides Magic Square images, Weibo user*??80???*has shared some inhand images showing off the great poseability of this mold. See the new images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Magic Square MS-02B Dark Lord (Masterpiece Scale Nemesis Prime 2.0) Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.