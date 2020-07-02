|
Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt Production Sample Additional Images
The official*Takara Tomy
*Transformers Twitter
*have just uploaded new images of the production the*Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt. As we saw in the first production sample images
, the windshield in Delorean mode is*translucent black plastic, different from the totally clear windshield seen in*the original stock images
. We are sure many fans would be very pleased with this change. The new images let us see a clear look at the robot mode and some of the accessories taken from the movie and how the Delorean wheels can be positioned to recreate its flying mode. Gigawatt was originally » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt Production Sample Additional Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca