Artist*Ken Christiansen, via his*Facebook account
, treated us with his*Earthrise Scorponok Concept Art. Ken has worked with Hasbro designing several toys for different lines, and now he has shared images of the early idea of Earthrise Scorponok in robot, scorpion and base modes. As we can see, the general idea was brought into the final product but we can also spot some nice differences like legs cannons, a different sting and some extra parts on base mode. An interesting view at the development of this figure. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and » Continue Reading.
