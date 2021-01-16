|
Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet And Transmutate Product Codes & Informatio
Thanks to the detective work of our very own Jtprime17 we can share for you the Product Codes & Information of the upcoming*Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet and Transmutate. Generations selects G2 Ramjet was something we should expect due to the recent G2 style redecos on this line. Transmutate is sure a nice surprise. Could it be a new mold, just a redeco or a reissue of the Beast Wars 10th Anniversary Transmutate
? Your guess is as good as ours. Read on for the main details: Tra Gen selects Voyager G2 Ramjet (16 in a case) Product Number: F0465 » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet And Transmutate Product Codes & Information
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca