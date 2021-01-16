Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet And Transmutate Product Codes & Informatio


Thanks to the detective work of our very own Jtprime17 we can share for you the Product Codes & Information of the upcoming Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet and Transmutate. Generations selects G2 Ramjet was something we should expect due to the recent G2 style redecos on this line. Transmutate is sure a nice surprise. Could it be a new mold, just a redeco or a reissue of the Beast Wars 10th Anniversary Transmutate? Your guess is as good as ours. Read on for the main details: Tra Gen selects Voyager G2 Ramjet (16 in a case) Product Number: F0465

The post Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet And Transmutate Product Codes & Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



