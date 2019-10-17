|
Transformers x G.I Joe Coming In Hot to Transformers Earth Wars!
Transform and Yo Joe! A massive surprise during the last Earth Wars Live Stream
*transmission revealed that G.I Joe and Cobra characters are coming in the future updates of the aforementioned mobile game!
