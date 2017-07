Supreme class Darth Vader/Death Star

Okay, here is a random one! I happened upon this guy for 8 bucks out thrifting and couldn't resist. Mostly because I HAD hoped to use his left arm for a custom, which, sadly, did not happen. Still, a huge Darth Vader Mech that becomes the Death Star? What's not to like? Find out, because while he sure is interesting...he sure isn't perfect.