Today, 07:19 PM #1 pulsedragon20 I win Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Montreal Posts: 2,769 TFcon 2017 sale/trade - TFs - Nintendo - Marvel ***Will be at TFcon Friday-Sunday (July 14-16) and can BRING stuff with me!!!***









Feedback on eBay.ca/.com and on cybertron.ca: username for all = pulsedragon20



Payment:

Paypal - to be discussed

Cash - at TFcon.





***I offer discounts on multiples**

*Pictures on request*



I can bring everything listed below to TFcon so that you can save on shipping cost!



Please scroll down the page to find Transformers related products (comics, cards, etc...) and "Oddities" (Amiibo, Pokemon cards, non-Transformers products, Marvel build-a-figure, video games, etc)







************************************************** ******************************

Botcon

-2016 "sealed bagged Box set": $500

-2016 MISBag Hot Rod pin: $40.00

-2016 Megatron's Rubber Duck: $35.00

************************************************** ******************************

Transformers Collectors Club

-TFSS Scourge MIB: $70

-Factory sealed "bag" Depthcharge

************************************************** ******************************

SDCC 2013

-MISB Transformers Prime: Shockwave's Lab $85

-MISB Transformers Titan Warrior 5 pack (has slight dings to the packaging because of shipping) $50



************************************************** ******************************

Generation 1&2



Genration One (G1)

-MISB Platinum Edition - Seeker Squadron (Ramjet + THrust + Dirge): $100



-G1 Scavenger KO: loose and has been played with : $5.00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Generation Two (G2)

-G2 Slag: loose and has been played with

-G2 Grimlock (dark blue): loose and has been played with and his tail pieces are broken

-G2 Snarl: loose and has been played with and one of his head pieces are broken

-G2 Mixmaster (Yellow): loose and has been played with

-G2 Long Haul (yellow): loose and has been palyed with

-G2 Hook (yellow): loose and has been played with and had a broken leg



************************************************** *********************************

Beast Wars/ Beasties



-LOOSE Transmetal Optimus Prime (includes all weapons) - 1x Antenna broken: $25

************************************************** *********************************



CHUG --- Transformers Classics/Universe 1.0/Universe 2.0/HFTD/RTS/Generations/Combiner Wars



Universe 1.0

--KB Toys EXCLUSIVES "Micromasters" --



* All MOSC/MIP -- $15 each*

-Railspike

-Storm Jet

-Silverbolt

-Ro-tor

-Skydive

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classics

-Loose Hasbro Rodimus Minor complete: $45.00

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Universe 2.0

-MOSC Legends Rodimus: $15

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RTS

-MOSC Legends Optimus Prime: $10

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Generations



--MOSC/MIP *legends*--

-Hoist: $10

-Motorbreath (Motormaster): $10

-Skrapnel/Reflector: $15



--MOSC/MIP *deluxe*--

-Hoist: $20

-Soundwave: $20

-Warpath: $30

-Armada Starscream: $20

-Rattrap: $20

-Tankor: $20

-Skywarp: $20

-Wingblade: $20

-Jhiaxus: $20

-Nightbeat: $20

-Scoop: $20



--MISB *voyager class*--

-Rhinox: $30

-Roadbuster: $40



--MISB *Leader class*--

-Jetfire: $55

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Combiner Wars



--MOSC/MIP *legends class* --

-Rodimus: $12

-Skywarp: $12

-Powerglide: $12

-Bombshel: $12



--MOSC/MIP *deluxe class* --

-Mirage: $20

-Sunstreaker: $20

-Ironhide: $20



--Loose *voyager class* --

-Optimus Prime (missing 1x gun, "iconic" one):

--MISB *voyager class* --

-"White" Optimus Prime: $40

-Onslaught: $40

-Skylynx: $40

-Scattershot: $35

-Hotspot: $30



--MISB *leader class* --

-Starscream: $50

-Ultra Magnus: $60

-Skywarp: $60

-Thundercracker: $60



************************************************** *******************************

Titanium



3" TRU exclusive set

-MISB Offroad Ironhide/Deep Desert Brawl: $15.00

************************************************** ******************************

R.I.D



-Sideburn (blue version): Loose and complete with all accessories, NO instructions: $14.00

-X-Brawn (silver): Loose and complete with all accessories, NO instructions: $14.00

-X-Brawn (white "Wheeljack" redeco): Loose and complete with all accessories, NO instructions: $14.00

-Stormjet: $15.00

-"Legends" Optimus Prime: loose and has been played with



-Loose deluxe Bludgeon: $30.00



Spychangers

-please ask

************************************************** ******************************

Armada/Energon



Armada

-Cyclonus LOOSE no accessories, just the bot: $4.25

-Sideswipe - MOSC (Mint on SEALED card), has shelfwear $20.00



Random Mini-Cons (offer a price for each)

-Windsheer (Wheeljack)

-Iceberg (Adventure Mini-con Team)



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Energon



- MOSC Offshot, card is not in the best condition: $12.00



-MISB Alpha Quintesson, box has normal shelfwear: $40.00

************************************************** ****************************

Transformers Movie 1, 2, 3 HFTD, RTS



TFTM (Movie 1)

-Jazz and Bonecrusher Legends 2 pack MOSC: $7.00

-Beat Mix Bumblebee $25.00 ***SPECIAL: $23.00***

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ROTF (Movie 2)



-MISB Superion Maximus: $75.00

-MISB Sonar: $15.00

-MISB Nightbeat: $15.00

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DOTM

-MOSC DOTM Cyberverse Powerglide: $12.00

-MISB DOTM Cyberverse Hatchet: $20.00

-MISB DOTM Cyberverse Guzzle: $20.00

-MISB DOTM deluxe Air Raid: $15.00

-MISB DOTM deluxe Darksteel: $17.00

************************************************** *****************************

Transformers Animated



-MOSC Activators Cliffjumper:

-MOSC Bumblebee: $17.00

************************************************** *******************************

Transformers: Prime



First Edition

-MOSC Cliffjumper: $40.00

-MOSC Starscream:$20.00

-MOSC Bumblebee: $15.00



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robots in Disguise: Prime



Deluxe

-MOSC Sergeant Kup: $20.00

-MOSC Rumble: $20.00



Voyager

-MISB Ultra Magnus (regular): $35.00 ***SPECIAL: $30.00***

-MISB Ultra Magnus (Beast Hunters): $35.00

************************************************** ********************************

MISC - HOC



-Heroes of Cybertron: Spark Powermaster Optimus Prime MOSC $10.00

In Toronto July 14-16 2017 Sales/Trade thread

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?p=735041

Feedback

---can provide pictures



-as long as you buy more than 2 you get a discount! If you buy more, you get an even a bigger discount!



Super Smash Bros.



Wave 1

-Wii Fit Trainer (NA): $40 -----SALE: $35

-Samus (NA): $30

-Link (NA): $30

-Fox (NA): $20

-Villager (NA): $30



Wave 2

-Pit (NA): $30

-Little Mac (NA): $35

-Captain Falcon (NA): $30



Wave 3

-King DeDeDe (JPN): $35

-Lucario (NA): $30

-Shulk (NA): $35 - (JPN): $30

-Megaman (NA): $30

-Sonic (NA): $25



Wave 4

-Ness (NA): $30

-Robin (NA): $30

-Lucina (NA): $30



Super Mario Bros Series 1 + 2 + All-Star Sports cards

-Gold Mario (NA): $40

-Rosalina (NA): $35



Animal Crossing Amiibo cards (all "pack fresh")





***All card are the NA version unless specified***

*The following are $3.00 unless specified*

001 Isabelle $10 (or $5 if bought with 3 other cards, can be SP, regular or mix!)

002 Tom Nook

003 DJ KK

005 Kapp'n

012 Redd

013 Saharah

015 Tortimer

016 Lyle

017 Lottie

116 Chip (EU)



*The following are $1.50 each OR if you buy 5+ it will be $1.25*

021 Portia

024 Kyle

025 Al

026 Renee

028 Jambette

030 Tiffany

031 Sheldon

033 Bill

035 Deli

044 Shari

047 Knox

048 Sterling

049 Bonbon

050 Punchy

056 Bangle

057 Phil

058 Monique

061 Tutu

067 Flurry

068 Clyde

071 Yuka

073 Flo

075 Amelia

078 Roscoe

079 Truffles

083 Goose

083 Annalisa

085 Pancetti

088 Clay

089 Diana

090 Axel

091 Muffy

092 Henry

095 Peanut

096 Cole

142 Peck (EU)

155 Butch (EU)

167 Beau (EU)

175 Jay (EU)

