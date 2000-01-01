|
TFcon 2017 sale/trade - TFs - Nintendo - Marvel
***Will be at TFcon Friday-Sunday (July 14-16) and can BRING stuff with me!!!***
Feedback on eBay.ca/.com and on cybertron.ca: username for all = pulsedragon20
Payment:
Paypal - to be discussed
Cash - at TFcon.
***I offer discounts on multiples**
*Pictures on request*
I can bring everything listed below to TFcon so that you can save on shipping cost!
Please scroll down the page to find Transformers related products (comics, cards, etc...) and "Oddities" (Amiibo, Pokemon cards, non-Transformers products, Marvel build-a-figure, video games, etc)
************************************************** ******************************
Botcon
-2016 "sealed bagged Box set": $500
-2016 MISBag Hot Rod pin: $40.00
-2016 Megatron's Rubber Duck: $35.00
************************************************** ******************************
Transformers Collectors Club
-TFSS Scourge MIB: $70
-Factory sealed "bag" Depthcharge
************************************************** ******************************
SDCC 2013
-MISB Transformers Prime: Shockwave's Lab $85
-MISB Transformers Titan Warrior 5 pack (has slight dings to the packaging because of shipping) $50
************************************************** ******************************
Generation 1&2
Genration One (G1)
-MISB Platinum Edition - Seeker Squadron (Ramjet + THrust + Dirge): $100
-G1 Scavenger KO: loose and has been played with : $5.00
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Generation Two (G2)
-G2 Slag: loose and has been played with
-G2 Grimlock (dark blue): loose and has been played with and his tail pieces are broken
-G2 Snarl: loose and has been played with and one of his head pieces are broken
-G2 Mixmaster (Yellow): loose and has been played with
-G2 Long Haul (yellow): loose and has been palyed with
-G2 Hook (yellow): loose and has been played with and had a broken leg
************************************************** *********************************
Beast Wars/ Beasties
-LOOSE Transmetal Optimus Prime (includes all weapons) - 1x Antenna broken: $25
************************************************** *********************************
CHUG --- Transformers Classics/Universe 1.0/Universe 2.0/HFTD/RTS/Generations/Combiner Wars
Universe 1.0
--KB Toys EXCLUSIVES "Micromasters" --
* All MOSC/MIP -- $15 each*
-Railspike
-Storm Jet
-Silverbolt
-Ro-tor
-Skydive
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Classics
-Loose Hasbro Rodimus Minor complete: $45.00
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Universe 2.0
-MOSC Legends Rodimus: $15
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RTS
-MOSC Legends Optimus Prime: $10
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Generations
--MOSC/MIP *legends*--
-Hoist: $10
-Motorbreath (Motormaster): $10
-Skrapnel/Reflector: $15
--MOSC/MIP *deluxe*--
-Hoist: $20
-Soundwave: $20
-Warpath: $30
-Armada Starscream: $20
-Rattrap: $20
-Tankor: $20
-Skywarp: $20
-Wingblade: $20
-Jhiaxus: $20
-Nightbeat: $20
-Scoop: $20
--MISB *voyager class*--
-Rhinox: $30
-Roadbuster: $40
--MISB *Leader class*--
-Jetfire: $55
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Combiner Wars
--MOSC/MIP *legends class* --
-Rodimus: $12
-Skywarp: $12
-Powerglide: $12
-Bombshel: $12
--MOSC/MIP *deluxe class* --
-Mirage: $20
-Sunstreaker: $20
-Ironhide: $20
--Loose *voyager class* --
-Optimus Prime (missing 1x gun, "iconic" one):
--MISB *voyager class* --
-"White" Optimus Prime: $40
-Onslaught: $40
-Skylynx: $40
-Scattershot: $35
-Hotspot: $30
--MISB *leader class* --
-Starscream: $50
-Ultra Magnus: $60
-Skywarp: $60
-Thundercracker: $60
************************************************** *******************************
Titanium
3" TRU exclusive set
-MISB Offroad Ironhide/Deep Desert Brawl: $15.00
************************************************** ******************************
R.I.D
-Sideburn (blue version): Loose and complete with all accessories, NO instructions: $14.00
-X-Brawn (silver): Loose and complete with all accessories, NO instructions: $14.00
-X-Brawn (white "Wheeljack" redeco): Loose and complete with all accessories, NO instructions: $14.00
-Stormjet: $15.00
-"Legends" Optimus Prime: loose and has been played with
-Loose deluxe Bludgeon: $30.00
Spychangers
-please ask
************************************************** ******************************
Armada/Energon
Armada
-Cyclonus LOOSE no accessories, just the bot: $4.25
-Sideswipe - MOSC (Mint on SEALED card), has shelfwear $20.00
Random Mini-Cons (offer a price for each)
-Windsheer (Wheeljack)
-Iceberg (Adventure Mini-con Team)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Energon
- MOSC Offshot, card is not in the best condition: $12.00
-MISB Alpha Quintesson, box has normal shelfwear: $40.00
************************************************** ****************************
Transformers Movie 1, 2, 3 HFTD, RTS
TFTM (Movie 1)
-Jazz and Bonecrusher Legends 2 pack MOSC: $7.00
-Beat Mix Bumblebee $25.00 ***SPECIAL: $23.00***
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROTF (Movie 2)
-MISB Superion Maximus: $75.00
-MISB Sonar: $15.00
-MISB Nightbeat: $15.00
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DOTM
-MOSC DOTM Cyberverse Powerglide: $12.00
-MISB DOTM Cyberverse Hatchet: $20.00
-MISB DOTM Cyberverse Guzzle: $20.00
-MISB DOTM deluxe Air Raid: $15.00
-MISB DOTM deluxe Darksteel: $17.00
************************************************** *****************************
Transformers Animated
-MOSC Activators Cliffjumper:
-MOSC Bumblebee: $17.00
************************************************** *******************************
Transformers: Prime
First Edition
-MOSC Cliffjumper: $40.00
-MOSC Starscream:$20.00
-MOSC Bumblebee: $15.00
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Robots in Disguise: Prime
Deluxe
-MOSC Sergeant Kup: $20.00
-MOSC Rumble: $20.00
Voyager
-MISB Ultra Magnus (regular): $35.00 ***SPECIAL: $30.00***
-MISB Ultra Magnus (Beast Hunters): $35.00
************************************************** ********************************
MISC - HOC
-Heroes of Cybertron: Spark Powermaster Optimus Prime MOSC $10.00