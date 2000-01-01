Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
pulsedragon20
I win
TFcon 2017 sale/trade - TFs - Nintendo - Marvel
***Will be at TFcon Friday-Sunday (July 14-16) and can BRING stuff with me!!!***




Feedback on eBay.ca/.com and on cybertron.ca: username for all = pulsedragon20

Payment:
Paypal - to be discussed
Cash - at TFcon.


***I offer discounts on multiples**
*Pictures on request*

I can bring everything listed below to TFcon so that you can save on shipping cost!

Please scroll down the page to find Transformers related products (comics, cards, etc...) and "Oddities" (Amiibo, Pokemon cards, non-Transformers products, Marvel build-a-figure, video games, etc)



************************************************** ******************************
Botcon
-2016 "sealed bagged Box set": $500
-2016 MISBag Hot Rod pin: $40.00
-2016 Megatron's Rubber Duck: $35.00
************************************************** ******************************
Transformers Collectors Club
-TFSS Scourge MIB: $70
-Factory sealed "bag" Depthcharge
************************************************** ******************************
SDCC 2013
-MISB Transformers Prime: Shockwave's Lab $85
-MISB Transformers Titan Warrior 5 pack (has slight dings to the packaging because of shipping) $50

************************************************** ******************************
Generation 1&2

Genration One (G1)
-MISB Platinum Edition - Seeker Squadron (Ramjet + THrust + Dirge): $100

-G1 Scavenger KO: loose and has been played with : $5.00
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Generation Two (G2)
-G2 Slag: loose and has been played with
-G2 Grimlock (dark blue): loose and has been played with and his tail pieces are broken
-G2 Snarl: loose and has been played with and one of his head pieces are broken
-G2 Mixmaster (Yellow): loose and has been played with
-G2 Long Haul (yellow): loose and has been palyed with
-G2 Hook (yellow): loose and has been played with and had a broken leg

************************************************** *********************************
Beast Wars/ Beasties

-LOOSE Transmetal Optimus Prime (includes all weapons) - 1x Antenna broken: $25
************************************************** *********************************

CHUG --- Transformers Classics/Universe 1.0/Universe 2.0/HFTD/RTS/Generations/Combiner Wars

Universe 1.0
--KB Toys EXCLUSIVES "Micromasters" --

* All MOSC/MIP -- $15 each*
-Railspike
-Storm Jet
-Silverbolt
-Ro-tor
-Skydive
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Classics
-Loose Hasbro Rodimus Minor complete: $45.00
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Universe 2.0
-MOSC Legends Rodimus: $15
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RTS
-MOSC Legends Optimus Prime: $10
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Generations

--MOSC/MIP *legends*--
-Hoist: $10
-Motorbreath (Motormaster): $10
-Skrapnel/Reflector: $15

--MOSC/MIP *deluxe*--
-Hoist: $20
-Soundwave: $20
-Warpath: $30
-Armada Starscream: $20
-Rattrap: $20
-Tankor: $20
-Skywarp: $20
-Wingblade: $20
-Jhiaxus: $20
-Nightbeat: $20
-Scoop: $20

--MISB *voyager class*--
-Rhinox: $30
-Roadbuster: $40

--MISB *Leader class*--
-Jetfire: $55
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Combiner Wars

--MOSC/MIP *legends class* --
-Rodimus: $12
-Skywarp: $12
-Powerglide: $12
-Bombshel: $12

--MOSC/MIP *deluxe class* --
-Mirage: $20
-Sunstreaker: $20
-Ironhide: $20

--Loose *voyager class* --
-Optimus Prime (missing 1x gun, "iconic" one):
--MISB *voyager class* --
-"White" Optimus Prime: $40
-Onslaught: $40
-Skylynx: $40
-Scattershot: $35
-Hotspot: $30

--MISB *leader class* --
-Starscream: $50
-Ultra Magnus: $60
-Skywarp: $60
-Thundercracker: $60

************************************************** *******************************
Titanium

3" TRU exclusive set
-MISB Offroad Ironhide/Deep Desert Brawl: $15.00
************************************************** ******************************
R.I.D

-Sideburn (blue version): Loose and complete with all accessories, NO instructions: $14.00
-X-Brawn (silver): Loose and complete with all accessories, NO instructions: $14.00
-X-Brawn (white "Wheeljack" redeco): Loose and complete with all accessories, NO instructions: $14.00
-Stormjet: $15.00
-"Legends" Optimus Prime: loose and has been played with

-Loose deluxe Bludgeon: $30.00

Spychangers
-please ask
************************************************** ******************************
Armada/Energon

Armada
-Cyclonus LOOSE no accessories, just the bot: $4.25
-Sideswipe - MOSC (Mint on SEALED card), has shelfwear $20.00

Random Mini-Cons (offer a price for each)
-Windsheer (Wheeljack)
-Iceberg (Adventure Mini-con Team)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Energon

- MOSC Offshot, card is not in the best condition: $12.00

-MISB Alpha Quintesson, box has normal shelfwear: $40.00
************************************************** ****************************
Transformers Movie 1, 2, 3 HFTD, RTS

TFTM (Movie 1)
-Jazz and Bonecrusher Legends 2 pack MOSC: $7.00
-Beat Mix Bumblebee $25.00 ***SPECIAL: $23.00***
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROTF (Movie 2)

-MISB Superion Maximus: $75.00
-MISB Sonar: $15.00
-MISB Nightbeat: $15.00
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DOTM
-MOSC DOTM Cyberverse Powerglide: $12.00
-MISB DOTM Cyberverse Hatchet: $20.00
-MISB DOTM Cyberverse Guzzle: $20.00
-MISB DOTM deluxe Air Raid: $15.00
-MISB DOTM deluxe Darksteel: $17.00
************************************************** *****************************
Transformers Animated

-MOSC Activators Cliffjumper:
-MOSC Bumblebee: $17.00
************************************************** *******************************
Transformers: Prime

First Edition
-MOSC Cliffjumper: $40.00
-MOSC Starscream:$20.00
-MOSC Bumblebee: $15.00

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Robots in Disguise: Prime

Deluxe
-MOSC Sergeant Kup: $20.00
-MOSC Rumble: $20.00

Voyager
-MISB Ultra Magnus (regular): $35.00 ***SPECIAL: $30.00***
-MISB Ultra Magnus (Beast Hunters): $35.00
************************************************** ********************************
MISC - HOC

-Heroes of Cybertron: Spark Powermaster Optimus Prime MOSC $10.00
pulsedragon20
I win
Re: TFcon 2017 sale/trade - TFs - Nintendo - Marvel
Marvel Legends
pulsedragon20
I win
Re: TFcon 2017 sale/trade - TFs - Nintendo - Marvel
Amiibos - All new and sealed


---can provide pictures

-as long as you buy more than 2 you get a discount! If you buy more, you get an even a bigger discount!

Super Smash Bros.

Wave 1
-Wii Fit Trainer (NA): $40 -----SALE: $35
-Samus (NA): $30
-Link (NA): $30
-Fox (NA): $20
-Villager (NA): $30

Wave 2
-Pit (NA): $30
-Little Mac (NA): $35
-Captain Falcon (NA): $30

Wave 3
-King DeDeDe (JPN): $35
-Lucario (NA): $30
-Shulk (NA): $35 - (JPN): $30
-Megaman (NA): $30
-Sonic (NA): $25

Wave 4
-Ness (NA): $30
-Robin (NA): $30
-Lucina (NA): $30

Super Mario Bros Series 1 + 2 + All-Star Sports cards
-Gold Mario (NA): $40
-Rosalina (NA): $35

Animal Crossing Amiibo cards (all "pack fresh")


***All card are the NA version unless specified***
*The following are $3.00 unless specified*
001 Isabelle $10 (or $5 if bought with 3 other cards, can be SP, regular or mix!)
002 Tom Nook
003 DJ KK
005 Kapp'n
012 Redd
013 Saharah
015 Tortimer
016 Lyle
017 Lottie
116 Chip (EU)

*The following are $1.50 each OR if you buy 5+ it will be $1.25*
021 Portia
024 Kyle
025 Al
026 Renee
028 Jambette
030 Tiffany
031 Sheldon
033 Bill
035 Deli
044 Shari
047 Knox
048 Sterling
049 Bonbon
050 Punchy
056 Bangle
057 Phil
058 Monique
061 Tutu
067 Flurry
068 Clyde
071 Yuka
073 Flo
075 Amelia
078 Roscoe
079 Truffles
083 Goose
083 Annalisa
085 Pancetti
088 Clay
089 Diana
090 Axel
091 Muffy
092 Henry
095 Peanut
096 Cole
142 Peck (EU)
155 Butch (EU)
167 Beau (EU)
175 Jay (EU)
pulsedragon20
I win
Re: TFcon 2017 sale/trade - TFs - Nintendo - Marvel
hold
