View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Round 2, Match 7: Inferno vs. TM Optimus Primal Inferno 0 0% Transmetal Optimus Primal 2 100.00%

Today, 05:13 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 475 Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 15 - Round 2, Match 7: Inferno vs TM Optimus Primal 10, 11, 12,

As usual, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.

The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins in one week on Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 15: Inferno vs. Transmetal Optimus Primal



Inferno (Predacon) - Wild and almost uncontrollable; frighteningly powerful berserker soldier with no regard for his opponents well-being, and little for his own. Transforms into a giant fire ant; robot mode uses a quad-jet thruster and propeller apparatus for flight and added speed. Primary weapon is a dual-function missile launcher / flamethrower. Sole concerns are mass destruction and serving the Royalty; enough power and killer instinct to destroy almost any foe, but scrambled programming prevents him from devising strategies requiring subtlety.

{Defeated Airazor (68.4%) in Round 1.}



Optimus Primal (Transmetal) (Maximal) - Maximal Commander is pound-for-pound one of the most talented of all warriors, though prefers peace. Great intelligence, courage, and strategic and tactical skills. Transmetal form boasts impressive physical strength and fighting capability in all three modes; rocket-powered hoverboard grants speed and maneuverability as robotic gorilla. Armed with hand-held blaster, and over-the-shoulder harness with detachable cannons that double as clubs. Few weaknesses, but may feel a need to gamble his life in order to win.

{Received a bye in Round 1.}





This poll concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4:15pm ET); the last match for Round 2 will begin later that night! We're now in the home stretch of the BW 25 Dream Combat Tournament's second round. Here are links to Matches 9 13 , and 14 of the Tournament to recap the result of Round 2 so far. After this week's two matches are completed, the pace of the Tournament should pick up.As usual, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins in one week on Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.- Wild and almost uncontrollable; frighteningly powerful berserker soldier with no regard for his opponents well-being, and little for his own. Transforms into a giant fire ant; robot mode uses a quad-jet thruster and propeller apparatus for flight and added speed. Primary weapon is a dual-function missile launcher / flamethrower. Sole concerns are mass destruction and serving the Royalty; enough power and killer instinct to destroy almost any foe, but scrambled programming prevents him from devising strategies requiring subtlety.- Maximal Commander is pound-for-pound one of the most talented of all warriors, though prefers peace. Great intelligence, courage, and strategic and tactical skills. Transmetal form boasts impressive physical strength and fighting capability in all three modes; rocket-powered hoverboard grants speed and maneuverability as robotic gorilla. Armed with hand-held blaster, and over-the-shoulder harness with detachable cannons that double as clubs. Few weaknesses, but may feel a need to gamble his life in order to win.This poll concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4:15pm ET); the last match for Round 2 will begin later that night!



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________ Today, 05:16 PM #2 evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 1,188 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 15 - Round 2, Match 7: Inferno vs TM Optimus Prim Since it not a popularity contest, I won't be voting Inferno here



Boss monkey walks all over this guy, combat-wise

my Wanted thread

my Feedback thread __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

