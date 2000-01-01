We're now in the home stretch of the BW 25 Dream Combat Tournament's second round. Here are links to Matches 9
of the Tournament to recap the result of Round 2 so far. After this week's two matches are completed, the pace of the Tournament should pick up.
As usual, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.
The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins in one week on Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.
Match 15: Inferno vs. Transmetal Optimus Primal
Inferno (Predacon)
- Wild and almost uncontrollable; frighteningly powerful berserker soldier with no regard for his opponents well-being, and little for his own. Transforms into a giant fire ant; robot mode uses a quad-jet thruster and propeller apparatus for flight and added speed. Primary weapon is a dual-function missile launcher / flamethrower. Sole concerns are mass destruction and serving the Royalty; enough power and killer instinct to destroy almost any foe, but scrambled programming prevents him from devising strategies requiring subtlety.
{Defeated Airazor (68.4%) in Round 1.}
Optimus Primal (Transmetal) (Maximal)
- Maximal Commander is pound-for-pound one of the most talented of all warriors, though prefers peace. Great intelligence, courage, and strategic and tactical skills. Transmetal form boasts impressive physical strength and fighting capability in all three modes; rocket-powered hoverboard grants speed and maneuverability as robotic gorilla. Armed with hand-held blaster, and over-the-shoulder harness with detachable cannons that double as clubs. Few weaknesses, but may feel a need to gamble his life in order to win.
{Received a bye in Round 1.}
This poll concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4:15pm ET); the last match for Round 2 will begin later that night!