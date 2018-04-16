Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 506 Now Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,097
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 506 Now Online


After a 5-minute opening cruise through technical tornadoes, everyone recouperates with some more listener questions, a side of Kuro Kara Kuri, and a garnish of Aarons Studio Series Bumblebee. You can download and comment on it here:*WTF@TFW  Episode 506 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, click here:*<a href="http://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewPodcast?id=286692688" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="noopener">Transformers Podcast on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 506 Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Marvel Hulk , War Machine , Construc-Bots Unicron ,
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series Optimus Prime MPM-4 Takara Tomy Hasbro New
Transformers
Transformers Generations Lot of 5 FALL OF CYBERTRON FOC
Transformers
MASTERMIND CREATIONS OCULAR MAX PS-01 SPHINX Transformers Masterpiece Mirage
Transformers
HUGE Transformers Cybertron Unicron Trilogy LOT 28 Figures MIB/MOC + BONUS
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MIRAGE G1

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:42 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.