Usual spiel, shipping is extra. payment by emt, paypal gift or paypal add 3%
Everything displayed behind glass away from sunlight and dust
Meticulous collector who just stares at his toys but doesn't play with them
Complete with cards instructions, boxes
$350 Maketoys Guardia (combined once)
$250 Maketoys Green Giant (never transformed, came combined out of the box)
$250 Maketoys Quantron (combined once)
$300 TFC Ares (combined once)
$50 ea TFC Hades (minos-1 thanatos-2)
$160 TFC Uranos (3 out of 5 and wings upgrade kit)