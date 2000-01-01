Today, 07:22 PM #1 predahank Storing is hoarding Join Date: Jul 2015 Location: vancity Posts: 1,185 ** 3P Combiner BLOWOUT - Guardia quantron ares green giant and more



Everything displayed behind glass away from sunlight and dust

Meticulous collector who just stares at his toys but doesn't play with them

Complete with cards instructions, boxes



$350 Maketoys Guardia (combined once)

$250 Maketoys Green Giant (never transformed, came combined out of the box)

$250 Maketoys Quantron (combined once)

$300 TFC Ares (combined once)

$50 ea TFC Hades (minos-1 thanatos-2)

$160 TFC Uranos (3 out of 5 and wings upgrade kit)













My sales thread

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965

My feedback

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700

My mancave

Ah man! Where were you last year when I still collected chug scale combiners?! I wouldve snagged the lot somehow. Alas I'm now into mp combined.

Oh the humanity...

Oh the humanity...

