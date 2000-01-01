Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:22 PM   #1
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,185
** 3P Combiner BLOWOUT - Guardia quantron ares green giant and more
Usual spiel, shipping is extra. payment by emt, paypal gift or paypal add 3%

Everything displayed behind glass away from sunlight and dust
Meticulous collector who just stares at his toys but doesn't play with them
Complete with cards instructions, boxes

$350 Maketoys Guardia (combined once)
$250 Maketoys Green Giant (never transformed, came combined out of the box)
$250 Maketoys Quantron (combined once)
$300 TFC Ares (combined once)
$50 ea TFC Hades (minos-1 thanatos-2)
$160 TFC Uranos (3 out of 5 and wings upgrade kit)






Last edited by predahank; Today at 07:27 PM.
predahank is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:30 PM   #2
optimusb39
Cybertron
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,182
Re: ** 3P Combiner BLOWOUT - Guardia quantron ares green giant and more
Ah man! Where were you last year when I still collected chug scale combiners?! I wouldve snagged the lot somehow. Alas I'm now into mp combined.
Oh the humanity...
optimusb39 is offline   Reply With Quote
