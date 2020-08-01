Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,208

G2 Megatron and Sandstorm Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!





Late night drop!* Two recently seen Selects figures are officially revealed – G2 Megatron and G2 Sandstorm!* Both use current Earthrise figures as bases and apply a very retro G2 color scheme.* On top of this, pre-orders are live!* Hit the links below to check the sponsors and read on for the info and pics! Sponsor Links: Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, TFSource





