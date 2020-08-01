Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,208
G2 Megatron and Sandstorm Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!



Late night drop!* Two recently seen Selects figures are officially revealed – G2 Megatron and G2 Sandstorm!* Both use current Earthrise figures as bases and apply a very retro G2 color scheme.* On top of this, pre-orders are live!* Hit the links below to check the sponsors and read on for the info and pics! Sponsor Links: TFSource, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime,
Old Today, 09:46 PM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Alternator
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 985
Re: G2 Megatron and Sandstorm Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders L
Sandstorm looks great!
Old Today, 09:58 PM   #3
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 312
Re: G2 Megatron and Sandstorm Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders L
like the camo deco and shark face deco, especially with the bot looking clean in front. Ill be quick to preorder this once it drops at some canadian seller
Old Today, 10:02 PM   #4
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Matrix_Holder's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 6,074
Re: G2 Megatron and Sandstorm Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders L
Any Canadian retailers getting these?
Matrix_Holder is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:04 PM   #5
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 312
Re: G2 Megatron and Sandstorm Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders L
dunno but its due to release in December, hopefully its up somewhere soon
Old Today, 10:09 PM   #6
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,168
Re: G2 Megatron and Sandstorm Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders L
Wow, it's such an awesome time to be a Transformers fan!
