|
|
|
Today, 09:40 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
G2 Megatron and Sandstorm Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!
Late night drop!* Two recently seen Selects figures are officially revealed – G2 Megatron and G2 Sandstorm!* Both use current Earthrise figures as bases and apply a very retro G2 color scheme.* On top of this, pre-orders are live!* Hit the links below to check the sponsors and read on for the info and pics! Sponsor Links: TFSource
, Entertainment Earth
, Big Bad Toy Store
, Robot Kingdom
, Hobby Link Japan
, The Chosen Prime
,
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
|
|
|
Today, 09:46 PM
|
#2
|
|
Re: G2 Megatron and Sandstorm Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders L
Sandstorm looks great!
|
|
|
Today, 09:58 PM
|
#3
|
|
Re: G2 Megatron and Sandstorm Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders L
like the camo deco and shark face deco, especially with the bot looking clean in front. Ill be quick to preorder this once it drops at some canadian seller
|
|
|
Today, 10:02 PM
|
#4
|
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
|
Re: G2 Megatron and Sandstorm Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders L
Any Canadian retailers getting these?
|
|
|
Today, 10:04 PM
|
#5
|
|
Re: G2 Megatron and Sandstorm Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders L
dunno but its due to release in December, hopefully its up somewhere soon
|
|
|
Today, 10:09 PM
|
#6
|
|
Re: G2 Megatron and Sandstorm Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders L
Wow, it's such an awesome time to be a Transformers fan!
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:11 PM.