TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up April Final Week
It’s time for our usual sightings round up courtesy of our 2005 Board members all over the world. April is leaving with a slow but interesting week. The latest Netflix War For Cybertron toys have hit shelves in Malaysia, more Generations Selects and Kingdom toys in Mexico, and Russian fans can hunt the latest Kingdom Leader class toys. Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Wave 3 Deluxe & Voyager In Malaysia
*2005 Board member [Wing_Saber-X]*found the new Netflix redecos and packs Sparkless Seeker, Optimus Primal & Rattrap 2-pack, Cheetor, Deep Cover, Sparkless Bot and*Quintesson Deseeus Army Drone at*Toys”R”Us Mid Valley » Continue Reading.
