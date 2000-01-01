Today, 07:13 PM #1 Goaliebot All Makes and Models Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ontario Posts: 2,864 What were your figures of the year for 2019? Felt like a pretty good year, despite how expensive its all become! Ive had to quit MP level collecting but fortunately the Siege line at retail had some solid figures for me this past year.



My top 3:



#3 - Siege Ultra Magnus

#2 - Siege Omega Supreme

#1 - Siege Jetfire



I also have to give a big honorable mention to a figure that was new to me in 2019 but is from a couple year short ago: Unique Toys Peru Kill (AoE Lockdown).



How about the rest of you all? Today, 07:35 PM #2 Gatchatron Transmutated Join Date: Apr 2015 Location: Here Posts: 93 Re: What were your figures of the year for 2019?



I'll actually agree with your top two - but I'll flip 'em around and I'll cheat a bit on #3:





#3) Refractor [the collective sum of the box set with three G1 colored singles]





- I expect people will think I'm nuts here, but I just like the look of them all together (box set in camera mode, others in bot mode)





#2) Siege Jetfire





- I was squarely in the "not going to bother / previous one was good enough" camp, but when Amazon dropped it to like $75 - I caved: and boy, was I glad I did: That thing is spectacular.





#1) Siege Omega





- It's not often I open up a purchase and am legitimately blown away and inadvertently gasp "WOW!", but Omega forced my hand... and also triggered me to re-work my "TF Room" to add in a new book shelf JUST to have a prominent place to put him. (Sorry I had to move you to the basement, Spider-Man cut out - but it had to be done!

