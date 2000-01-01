Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page What were your figures of the year for 2019?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:13 PM   #1
Goaliebot
All Makes and Models
Goaliebot's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,864
What were your figures of the year for 2019?
Felt like a pretty good year, despite how expensive its all become! Ive had to quit MP level collecting but fortunately the Siege line at retail had some solid figures for me this past year.

My top 3:

#3 - Siege Ultra Magnus
#2 - Siege Omega Supreme
#1 - Siege Jetfire

I also have to give a big honorable mention to a figure that was new to me in 2019 but is from a couple year short ago: Unique Toys Peru Kill (AoE Lockdown).

How about the rest of you all?
Goaliebot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:35 PM   #2
Gatchatron
Transmutated
Gatchatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Here
Posts: 93
Re: What were your figures of the year for 2019?
Oooo - a top three list - ok, I'm in...

I'll actually agree with your top two - but I'll flip 'em around and I'll cheat a bit on #3:


#3) Refractor [the collective sum of the box set with three G1 colored singles]


- I expect people will think I'm nuts here, but I just like the look of them all together (box set in camera mode, others in bot mode)


#2) Siege Jetfire


- I was squarely in the "not going to bother / previous one was good enough" camp, but when Amazon dropped it to like $75 - I caved: and boy, was I glad I did: That thing is spectacular.


#1) Siege Omega


- It's not often I open up a purchase and am legitimately blown away and inadvertently gasp "WOW!", but Omega forced my hand... and also triggered me to re-work my "TF Room" to add in a new book shelf JUST to have a prominent place to put him. (Sorry I had to move you to the basement, Spider-Man cut out - but it had to be done! )
Gatchatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars II D-26 Thrustor complete MIB
Transformers
Transformers Bruticus Combaticons Combiner Wars COMPLETE MISP
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Blackarachnia MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.