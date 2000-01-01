Oooo - a top three list - ok, I'm in...
I'll actually agree with your top two - but I'll flip 'em around and I'll cheat a bit on #3:
#3) Refractor [the collective sum of the box set with three G1 colored singles]
- I expect people will think I'm nuts here, but I just like the look of them all together (box set in camera mode, others in bot mode)
#2) Siege Jetfire
- I was squarely in the "not going to bother / previous one was good enough" camp, but when Amazon dropped it to like $75 - I caved: and boy, was I glad I did: That thing is spectacular.
#1) Siege Omega
- It's not often I open up a purchase and am legitimately blown away and inadvertently gasp "WOW!", but Omega forced my hand... and also triggered me to re-work my "TF Room" to add in a new book shelf JUST to have a prominent place to put him. (Sorry I had to move you to the basement, Spider-Man cut out - but it had to be done!
)