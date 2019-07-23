|
IDWs Transformers Galaxies Monthly Series: Issue #1 Ramondelli Artwork Preview
Following our reveal last month of IDWs new*Transformers spin-off series entitled Transformers: Galaxies, which we know is already on your September pull list, author Tyler Bleszinski brings us a great treat: Those who follow me may get the occasional sneak peek at some art by the great @LivioRamondelli
coming in the first issue of #tfgalaxies
Constructicons Rising. Today is one of those days. Enjoy! Full credits
: (W) Tyler Bleszinski (A/CA) Livio Ramondelli (CA) Nick Roche Check out the artwork attached to this post, including the series poster made available at » Continue Reading.
