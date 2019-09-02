Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,362

IDW Transformers Galaxies #1 Full Preview



Via CBR.com we can share for you the full preview of the upcoming IDW Transformers Galaxies #1. The Transformers Galaxies series will be an spin-off of the new main Transformers ongoing series 2019 featuring secondary characters and their background story. The first arc covers the Constructicons, with writing by Tyler Bleszinski and art by Livio Ramondelli. Check out the preview pages after the jump!





