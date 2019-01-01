Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,362

Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy/Optimus Prime Ver. 3 Received A Japan Toy Awards 2019 Recogn





Takara Tomy has Takara Tomy has tweeted *that the new*Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy/Optimus Prime Ver. 3 Received A Japan Toy Awards 2019 Recognition. The International Tokyo Toy Show Website *has listed all winners in the different categories this year, and the new*Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy/Optimus Prime Ver. 3 has received an recognition for excellence in the high retail toy category. We are glad this new mold is getting some recognition overseas. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards. You can still buy this great Masterpiece figure via our sponsors below. Sponsor Links:





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.