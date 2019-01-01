Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy/Optimus Prime Ver. 3 Received A Japan Toy Awards 2019 Recogn
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,362
Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy/Optimus Prime Ver. 3 Received A Japan Toy Awards 2019 Recogn



Takara Tomy has tweeted*that the new*Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy/Optimus Prime Ver. 3 Received A Japan Toy Awards 2019 Recognition. The International Tokyo Toy Show Website*has listed all winners in the different categories this year, and the new*Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy/Optimus Prime Ver. 3 has received an recognition for excellence in the high retail toy category. We are glad this new mold is getting some recognition overseas. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards. You can still buy this great Masterpiece figure via our sponsors below. Sponsor Links:
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
** Vintage Transformers G1 Lot (X6) 1980's Constructions Devastator + Weapons **
Transformers
Transformers Generation Toys GT-04 Jazz Brand New
Transformers
G1 Transformers Large Lot Of Figures Parts Accessories
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.