Old Today, 06:35 AM   #1
Mercutio
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2012
Location: BC
Posts: 101
MP-10 re-release listing up on Toysrus.ca
Page is up but he's not available to order yet:

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=130465626

$230 Canadian. More than twice the price of the original 2012 release. Maybe someone should let TRU know there hasn't been 230% inflation in the past five years.
