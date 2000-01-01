Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:31 PM   #1
Thunderwing
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: Montreal, QC
Posts: 26
Thunderwing's TF sale
Hello. I am selling various Transformers and other items from various different lines. Shipping for these items will be paid by the buyer. All items listed will be sold in CDN currency. Payment will be accepted via Paypal. Send payment as gift. If not, add 3% to total amount. I am open to negotiation on certain items, so it doesn't hurt to ask. All items are loose unless indicated otherwise.

Legendary defender Voltron, all five lions, large version $90.

Combiner Wars Defensor: All five Protectobots with weapons and accesories. $50.
Combiner Wars Victorion: All six robots with weapons and accesories. $50.
Combiner Wars Computron: All five technobots with weapons and accesories. $50.
Combiner Wars Menasor: All five stunticons with weapons and accesories. $50.

Manga Mech Series MM-01, Trashtalk and Cogwheel $25
Generations Skyshadow $20
Generations Thunderwing $20
Generations Wreck-Gar $20
Generations Junkheap $20
Generations Orion Pax $20

War in Pocket DX9 X14 Leah and X15 Toufold Arcee and Kup) set $35
War in Pocket DX9 X19 Quaker (Sludge) $25
War in Pocket DX9 X20 Skyer (Swoop) $25
War in Pocket DX9 X21 Thorner (Snarl) $25
War in Pocket DX9 X22 Rager (Grimlock) $25

G1 Reissue Dirge $20

MP-26 Road Rage $35
MP-17 Prowl (KO) $35
MP-18B Bluestreak (KO) $35
MP-12+ Sideswipe (MIB) $85

Iron Factory IF-EX12 - Armored Tactical Staff (Prowl, Bluestreak, Smokescreen) $40

Toyworld TW-M02B Assault (Thrust) $80
Toyworld TW-M02A Combustor (Ramjet) $80
Toyworld TW-M02C Requiem (Dirge) $80


Thank you.
Old Today, 07:06 PM   #2
KlownDie
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Posts: 16
Re: Thunderwing's TF sale
Sent PM.
