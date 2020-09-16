Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,379

TFW2005?s Transformers WFC Earthrise Sky Lynx Photo Gallery Online



Time to take a look at this year’s Commander Class figure from Transformers Earthrise – Sky Lynx!* He joins WFC Siege’s Jetfire as that “bigger than leader, smaller than Titan” offering.* And he does that job well.* I’ve been looking forward to him since Toy Fair 2020 (man that was forever ago now).* While I personally prefer early run G1 characters, a select few movie+ ones hit a note with me and Sky Lynx was always one of them.* Is he ridiculous in concept, execution – yes.* Was the character in the show even more silly – yes.* Is he



The post







More... Time to take a look at this year’s Commander Class figure from Transformers Earthrise – Sky Lynx!* He joins WFC Siege’s Jetfire as that “bigger than leader, smaller than Titan” offering.* And he does that job well.* I’ve been looking forward to him since Toy Fair 2020 (man that was forever ago now).* While I personally prefer early run G1 characters, a select few movie+ ones hit a note with me and Sky Lynx was always one of them.* Is he ridiculous in concept, execution – yes.* Was the character in the show even more silly – yes.* Is he » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005’s Transformers WFC Earthrise Sky Lynx Photo Gallery Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca