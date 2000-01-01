Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page KO Terminus Hexatron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:09 AM   #1
there_is_a_martens
Beasty
there_is_a_martens's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 353
KO Terminus Hexatron
Good evening friends. I just ordered a KO Terminus Hexatron off ebay for roughly $20. Has anybody owned this figure? Wouldn't mind some feedback on what to expect. Thanks.
__________________
Free donuts are the right of all sentient beings!
there_is_a_martens is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers And Accessories Lot Most In Excellent Condition
Transformers
TransFormers Combiner Wars Devastator MISB
Transformers
transformers g1 takara microchange pistol hand gun m1910 fn browning no.7 in box
Transformers
G1 transformers lot including Optimus Prime and Metroplex
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS CYBERTRON OPTIMUS PRIME 100% COMPLETE LEADER CLASS
Transformers
Transformers G1 + G2 Lot INSECTICONS SEACONS JAZZ ACTION MASTERS JUMPSTARTERS ++
Transformers
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Laserwave / Shockwave MP-29 Authentic
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:35 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.