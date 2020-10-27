Third party company*Toyworld*is showing us, via*Weibo
, the next installments in their World War I & II series: TW-FS05 Sky Burst (WWI Battleship Jetfire). These figures, planned for the Studio Series scale, are inspired by the World War I & II Transformers seen in The Last Knight film. In a very original design choice, Jetfire transforms into a powerful WWI battleship. Robot mode still looks recognizable as Jetfire’s design in ROTF, with a solid and detailed alt mode. To make things even more interesting, it includes an stand for the battleship and Jetfire can still combine with Studio Series Optimus » Continue Reading.
