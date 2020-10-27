Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Toyworld TW-FS05 Sky Burst (WWI Battleship Jetfire)


Third party company*Toyworld*is showing us, via*Weibo, the next installments in their World War I &#38; II series: TW-FS05 Sky Burst (WWI Battleship Jetfire). These figures, planned for the Studio Series scale, are inspired by the World War I &#38; II Transformers seen in The Last Knight film. In a very original design choice, Jetfire transforms into a powerful WWI battleship. Robot mode still looks recognizable as Jetfire’s design in ROTF, with a solid and detailed alt mode. To make things even more interesting, it includes an stand for the battleship and Jetfire can still combine with Studio Series Optimus &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toyworld TW-FS05 Sky Burst (WWI Battleship Jetfire) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



