|
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #4 Coller and Roche Covers Line Art
Artists Casey Coller and Nick Roche refresh
coverage of this week’s Transformers ’84 Secrets & Lies issue #4 by sharing line art and commentary for their covers: Casey: Heyyyyyy here’s a little sneaky peek of my cover for TF’84 #4, which I believe is out this week! Feeeelll the pooowaaahhh!!! Nick: FIRST STAND OF THE WRECKERS?! The B&W version of THE LADS from #4 of Furman, Guidi and Bove’s JOYOUS Transformers 84! Yes, I did enjoy every second of drawing it. Share your thoughts about this series on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #4 Coller and Roche Covers Line Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca