IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #4 Coller and Roche Covers Line Art


Artists Casey Coller and Nick Roche refresh coverage of this week’s Transformers ’84 Secrets &#38; Lies issue #4 by sharing line art and commentary for their covers: Casey: Heyyyyyy here’s a little sneaky peek of my cover for TF’84 #4, which I believe is out this week! Feeeelll the pooowaaahhh!!! Nick: FIRST STAND OF THE WRECKERS?! The B&#38;W version of THE LADS from #4 of Furman, Guidi and Bove’s JOYOUS Transformers 84! Yes, I did enjoy every second of drawing it. Share your thoughts about this series on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #4 Coller and Roche Covers Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



