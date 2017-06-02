Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,814

Transformers: The Last Knight Featured On June 2017 Air Entertainment Magazine



French entertainment magazine Air has dedicated its June 2017 Cover Page to the upcoming movie Transformers: The Last Knight. Not only that, the issue features a rather lengthy article on various aspects of the movie including the plot, director and special effects. 2005 Boards Member pie125 was kind to provide us with scans and a rough translation of the entire article. We’ve mirrored the scans with this news post.



French entertainment magazine Air has dedicated its June 2017 Cover Page to the upcoming movie Transformers: The Last Knight. Not only that, the issue features a rather lengthy article on various aspects of the movie including the plot, director and special effects. 2005 Boards Member pie125 was kind to provide us with scans and a rough translation of the entire article. We've mirrored the scans with this news post.

