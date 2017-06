Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1380

TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom have sent through their newsletter for the week. Check some highlights below and read on for the full listing! 1. Starting from now on, for all Star Wars orders over USD50 will come with a FREE plastic folder as GIFT! Including preorder unsent orders too, we will include free gift too. These » Continue Reading. The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1380 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM