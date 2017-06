Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,814

Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Deluxe Class Wave 4 Out In Malaysia



Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Deluxe Class Wave 4 has been spotted in*Malaysia by 2005 Boards Member*[Wing_Saber-X]. Wave 4 currently out in the aforementioned country consists of: Deluxe Soundwave Deluxe Blurr Deluxe Skywarp Deluxe Windblade The figures were spotted at*Toys “R” Us in Mid Valley Megamall. Happy Hunting!



