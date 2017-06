Comixology IDW Transformers Comic Book Sale ? June 2017

Comixology has initiated another*IDW Transformers Comic Book Sale where over 500+ digital titles are going out for less than half the original price tag. The sale goes on both US and UK websites until 06/29/2017. The sale includes not just old titles but also very recent ones such as* Til All Are One #10 as well.The post Comixology IDW Transformers Comic Book Sale – June 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM