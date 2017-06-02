Hasbro Singapore has a special announcement
to deliver: “Autobots, Roll Out! Join the Transformers universe from 13th to 26th June at Takashimaya Atrium. Stand a chance to be the first 60 fans to receive an Exclusive Battle Damage Optimus Prime Figurine! Thats not all, you could win other Transformers movie merchandises too! Dont miss out there is more than meets the eye!” Though we’ve heard of the figure, this is the first proper look at the exclusive toy. Check it out, after the jump.
