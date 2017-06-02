Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,814

Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spots Now Available In High Definition



The last four TV Spots for Transformers: The Last Knight has been uploaded in*High Definition by Paramount Pictures UK. The titles of the TV Spots are as follows: Heroic Fury Hero Bee Fight The last spot on the list (‘Fight’) is the very spot which aired during NBA Finals Game 1. Check out the TV Spots, after the jump.



The post







More... The last four TV Spots for Transformers: The Last Knight has been uploaded in*High Definition by Paramount Pictures UK. The titles of the TV Spots are as follows: Heroic Fury Hero Bee Fight The last spot on the list (‘Fight’) is the very spot which aired during NBA Finals Game 1. Check out the TV Spots, after the jump.The post Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spots Now Available In High Definition appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________